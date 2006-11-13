Pfizer plant equipment to be sold at public auction

Global pharmaceutical behemoth Pfizer has ceased operation at its Augusta, Georgia, USA, factory and all the equipment from this is being liquidated and will be sold at a public auction in late-January 2007, says auctioneer and valuation specialist Rabin Worldwide. It notes that Pfizer spent around $85.7 million in capital improvements over the past five years and that much of the equipment in the plant is brand new and was never turned on or certified.