Pfizer prevails in Zoloft patent appeal by Teva

The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has ruled in favor of drug giant Pfizer in a law suit brought by Israeli generic manufacturer Teva Pharmaceuticals challenging the former's patent for its antidepressant Zoloft (certraline), the central nervous system drug that notched up fourth-quarter 2004 sales of $959.0 million (Marketletter January 24).

In its decision, the court upheld an earlier ruling in Pfizer's favor by the US District Court for the District of Massachusetts. Teva filed the action seeking a declaratory judgment of non-infringement or invalidity of Pfizer's US Patent 5,248,699 covering a crystalline form of sertraline. In that ruling in December 2003, Judge Richard Stearns dismissed Teva's law suit because Pfizer had not accused the Israeli firm of infringing its Zoloft patent and Teva had no reasonable basis to expect Pfizer would do so.