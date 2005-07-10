Pfizer pulls out of accord with Altana on Daxas

The world's largest drugmaker, Pfizer, has pulled out of its collaboration with Germany's Altana regarding the asthma drug Daxas (roflumilast) after study data were released indicating that, while the drug did improve lung function, there was not a statistically-significant reduction in the rate of exacerbations.
Under the terms of their mutual agreement, Pfizer will be returning all its rights to the drug to Altana, which will assume sole responsibility for the further development and, in particular, the ongoing clinical studies to which, the German firm says, it is fully committed. Pfizer will cooperate to provide a smooth transition.
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