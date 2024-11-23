Pfizer Rapped Over ADR Reporting

- The US Food and Drug Administration has accused Pfizer of laxity in reporting serious side effects from some of its major products, including its best-selling calcium antagonist for hypertension, Procardia XL (nifedipine), and the antidepressant Zoloft (sertraline). Last year and in 1994, Pfizer reported side effects with its products between 77 and 514 days late, according to the agency, which adds that other violations dating back to 1983 have been uncovered.