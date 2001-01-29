Pfizer restricts use of HIV drug candidate

Pfizer has decided to restrict the use of its new antiretroviral drugcapravirine, currently in Phase II and III trials, after encountering cases of vasculitis in a 12-month animal toxicology study. The side effect was seen in animals which received very high doses of the non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor, and has not been observed in other animal toxicology studies conducted to date.
Pfizer said it would be working closely with the US Food and Drug Administration in the design and conduct of additional toxicology studies to investigate the finding, adding that no cases of vasculitis have been uncovered in patients enrolled into any of Pfizer's trials of the drug.
In the meantime, the agency is allowing antiretroviral-experienced patients, who have previously failed with NNRTI therapy but are responding well to capravirine, to remain on the therapy. All other patients will discontinue the drug but remain on study protocols. At the moment, 650 patients are being treated with capravirine in the Phase II and III studies.
