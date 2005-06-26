Pfizer/S-A's Exubera shows good results

The world's largest drugmaker, Pfizer, and French major Sanofi-Aventis have reported encouraging clinical data on their co-developed dry-powder inhaled human insulin, Exubera. The candidate therapeutic is pending approval by the US Food and Drug Administration for type 1 and 2 diabetes.
According to the firms, results from three two-year studies presented at the annual scientific sessions of the American Diabetes Association showed that the agent provided effective, sustained glycemic control and was well-tolerated over two years in adults with type 2 diabetes. A fourth 226-patient study showed that three months of Exubera therapy was well-tolerated and as effective as subcutaneous short-acting insulin in achieving tight glycemic control in adults with type 1 diabetes.
