Pfizer's acquisiton of Angiosyn confirmed

As was rumored on January 20, on January 21 Angiosyn, a privately-held US biopharmaceutical company, confirmed that it has entered into an agreement to be acquired by Pfizer (Marketletter January 24). The acquisition extends Pfizer's research commitment in ophthalmology and allows the company to further develop Angiosyn's novel angiostatic agent. The agent's primary therapeutic indication is for ophthalmic diseases,such as macular degeneration, in which uncontrolled blood vessel growth can lead to decreased vision and blindness.
Under the agreement, Angiosyn would be merged into a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pfizer, and Angiosyn's stockholders would receive an upfront payment and other compensation, which together total up to $527 million, plus royalties on future sales. Full payment is contingent on successful completion of commercial development of an ophthalmic indication and a second therapeutic area. The merger, which is subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2005.
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