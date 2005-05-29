Pfizer's Celebrex gains from Bextra withdrawal

Pfizer's arthritis drug Celebrex (celecoxib) has gained 34% of Bextra's (valdecoxib) prescriptions, following the latter's market withdrawal last month (Marketletter April 18) while Boehringer Ingelheim/Abbott Laboratories' Mobic (meloxicam) has taken around 26%, says a recent report by the Associated Press.

The majority shift to Celebrex is obviously good news for Pfizer, but analysts warn that doctors are increasingly moving their patients to other prescription or over-the-counter products for pain control as, although safety concerns affect the entire class of COX-inhibitors, the impact to Celebrex has been greater than with other products, writes the AP.