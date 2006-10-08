Pfizer's Champix approved in Europe

World drug giant Pfizer says that the European Commission has approved Champix (varenicline), its novel pill for smoking cessation in adults. The New York-based firm is also launching a patient support plan which smokers can customize to address their individual behavioral triggers as they try to quit smoking.

According to Pfizer, smoking is a chronic relapsing medical condition that typically involves a physical and psychological addiction to nicotine. In Europe alone, more than 1.2 million people die each year from smoking-related diseases. By 2010, the World Health Organization predicts the annual global cost of tobacco-related illness will be approximately $500.0 billion, with Europe accounting for up to $165.0 billion of this sum.

Champix' approval was based on a comprehensive clinical trial program involving approximately 4,000 cigarette smokers. In two identically designed studies, patients who took Champix for 12 weeks (1mg twice-daily) had nearly four times the odds of quitting versus those taking placebo and nearly twice the odds of quitting vs those on bupropion SR, a GlaxoSmithKline antidepressant, sold as Zyban for smoking cessation.