The basis of Pfizer's continuing success is its "current portfolio of pharmaceuticals - considered second to none in the industry - and the therapeutic advantages of our research candidates, combined with our strong manufacturing and marketing", said William Steere, chairman and chief executive, in the company's 1993 annual report.
He notes in the report that "gains in our pharmaceutical sales came mainly from increases in volume, not price." Pfizer projects that prices will increase less than 2.5% on average this year.
1990s R&D Spend Already Tops That Of The 1980s The company spent $974 million on research in 1993 and has already spent more in the 1990s, it says, than during the entire decade of the 1980s. Pfizer anticipates marketing approvals from the US Food and Drug Administration for its antiallergy treatment Reactine (cetirizine), Glucotrol XL (glipizide) for use in the treatment of diabetes, and a new indication of vaginal candidiasis is anticipated for Diflucan (fluconazole).
