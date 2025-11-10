Pfizer's Diflucan Efficacy In Candidemia

Pfizer's antifungal Diflucan (fluconazole) is as effective as amphotericin B in the management of patients without neutropenia who have candidemia, according to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine (November 17). Amphotericin B has long been the standard treatment for candidemia, but it has serious toxicity problems which restrict its use.

A total of 206 patients were enrolled into the study, all of whom were blood culture-positive for Candida species and were not immune suppressed. The patients were randomly assigned to receive either amphotericin B (0.5-0.6mg/kg) or fluconazole (400mg/day), and each continued for at least 14 days after the last positive blood culture.

There was no statistically significant difference in outcome between the two groups, with both regimens achieving successful treatment rates of over 70%, and a similar proportion of patients died (40% for amphotericin B versus 33% for fluconazole; no significant difference). There was less toxicity with fluconazole than with amphotericin B.