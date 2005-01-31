Pfizer's Geodon equally effective, better-tolerated than J&J's Risperdal in

Patients with schizophrenia found Pfizer's atypical antipsychotic Geodon (ziprasidone) to be more tolerable than - and just as effective as - Risperdal (risperidone), according to a head-to-head study published in a recent issue of the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry.

Results from the eight-week study showed that Geodon (which holds a 6% share of the antipsychotic market) and Risperdal (a Johnson & Johnson Janssen division product with 26% of sector sales, according to Pfizer) were equally effective in improving psychotic symptoms associated with schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder. However, Geodon showed a lower movement disorder burden, which can include stiffness, rigidity, tremors and restlessness; reduced effects on weight; and a more favorable impact on prolactin levels, which can be associated with sexual dysfunction and menstrual irregularity. In fact, Risperdal-treated patients had prolactin levels that were three times greater, on average, than individuals treated with Geodon, according to Pfizer.