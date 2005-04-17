Pfizer's Geodon reduces restraint time for psychotic patients

A study conducted in the emergency department at the Stony Brook University Hospital in Long Island, USA, has found that the injectible form of Pfizer's antipsychotic Geodon (ziprasidone) effectively calms the most severely agitated patients.
The data, published in the April issue of the journal of General Hospital Psychiatry, also suggest that it could reduce the time these individuals spend in restraints during psychiatric emergencies 40%.
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