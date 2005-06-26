Pfizer's good results for higher-dose Lipitor

Recent data presented at the annual meeting of the American Diabetes Association show that patients with diabetes and coronary heart disease taking Pfizer's cholesterol-lowering drug Lipitor (atorvastatin) lowered their cholesterol to well below recommended levels and experienced significantly fewer heart attacks and strokes than those who lowered their cholesterol to achieve recommended levels.

The findings are from a five-year study of 1,500 patients with heart disease and diabetes and a low-density lipoprotein level of <130mg/dL. In the analysis, those on 80mg of Lipitor experienced 25% fewer cardiovascular events, including CHD death, non-fatal heart attacks, resuscitated cardiac arrest and fatal or non-fatal strokes, compared to patients on 10mg. By the end of the study, LDL cholesterol levels were significantly lower in the 80mg group (~77 mg/dL) compared to the 10mg group (99 mg/dL).