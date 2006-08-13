Pfizer's Lipitor lowers risk of second stroke

US drug major Pfizer says that data, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, suggest that patients who have had a previous stroke that take a statin significantly reduce the chance of having a second. The findings are from the SPARCL (Stroke Prevention by Aggressive Reduction in Cholesterol Levels) study, which demonstrated that the firm's cholesterol-lowerer Lipitor (atorvastatin) lowered the risk of a second stroke 16% in patients receiving the drug.