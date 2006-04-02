Pfizer's Lyrica cleared for GAD in EU

World drugs giant Pfizer's neuropathic painkiller Lyrica (pregabalin) has been cleared for generalized anxiety disorder in adults in the European Union, where it is estimated that each year nearly 12 million patients suffer from the condition despite the fact that only one-third of them are properly diagnosed.

The drug's approval was based on five randomized double-blind clinical trials involving over 2,000 patients, in which Lyrica demonstrated rapid and sustained efficacy against GAD, providing relief of both emotional symptoms, such as depression and panic, as well as physical symptoms, including headaches and muscle pains.

In the USA, Lyrica capsules are approved for the management of diabetic peripheral neuropathy, post herpetic neuralgia and adjunctive treatment of partial onset seizures. Pfizer estimates that the new indication affects 5% of people at some point in their lives, and that the direct annual health care costs in Europe associated with GAD are approximately $1.5 billion a year.