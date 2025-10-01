Pfizer's OcuHist

- Pfizer will launch its over-the-counter antihistamine eyedrop product OcuHist (pheniramine maleate 0.3% and naphazoline hydrochloride 0.025%) in the USA in April. The firm licensed the product from Akorn, which previously marketed it as the prescription drug AK-Con-A. OcuHist was cleared for OTC use on January 31, 1995. It will complement Pfizer's Visine line of OTC eyedrop products.
