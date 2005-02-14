Pfizer's SU11248 trial ends early on success

US drugmaker Pfizer, currently the world's largest pharmaceutical group, says it has prematurely halted a Phase III clinical trial of SU11248, in development for the treatment of Gleevec (imatinib mesylate)-resistant gastrointestinal stromal tumors, as the agent demonstrated efficacy and safety seven months ahead of schedule.

As a result of the drugs' success, an independent panel of reviewers has recommended that the 110 patients (out of 342) taking placebo are given the option of immediately switching to therapy with SU11248, the firm said.