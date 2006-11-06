Friday 22 November 2024

Pfizer shares slip 2% on concerns that key drug candidate may raise blood pressure

6 November 2006

Concerns were raised about Pfizer's pipeline after preliminary trial results showed that its star drug candidate increased patients' blood pressure. The USA-based world drug giant is conducting a Phase III study of its megablockbuster Lipitor (atorvastin) as a fixed-dose combination with torcetrapib, a compound believed to raise high-density lipoprotein, or good cholesterol, which is considered important in the role of preventing heart disease.

On October 31, shares in the New York-headquartered firm fell 2.02%, to close at $26.65, after the American Heart Association released an abstract on the Phase III study which is evaluating the two drugs in patients with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Although the combination cholesterol therapy significantly raised HDL cholesterol 56%, and cut low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, or bad cholesterol, 27% versus atorvastatin alone, the HeFH study also showed that patients in the torcetrapib/atorvastatin group experienced an average increase in systolic blood pressure of about two millimeters versus atorvastatin monotherapy. Data from the HeFH study, in patients with an increased risk of heart disease, will be presented at the American Heart Association's annual scientific sessions on November 15.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze