Pfizer sued by Viagra user who succumbed to NAION

Law firm Parker & Waichman says it has filed suit against pharmaceutical behemoth Pfizer on behalf of a victim who was diagnosed with non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (which may result in permanent vision loss) after using the firm's erectile dysfunction drug Viagra (sildenafil) for four and a half years. P&W notes that the US Food and Drug Administration issued alerts to physicians and patients about potential vision loss associated with the use of Viagra and says that, prior to using the drug, the plaintiff had not experienced any serious vision problems but has been diagnosed with NAION.