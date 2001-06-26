Pfizer sues Cipla over Viagra trade mark

Alleging trade mark violation of its sildenafil citrate treatment formale erectile dysfunction, Viagra, Pfizer India has filed a petition with the Delhi High Court against local firm Cipla. Pfizer is seeking an ex parte injunction against the Indian firm restraining it from selling its sildenafil drug as Silagra.

Second court case over Viagra name

The court declined to give the aforementioned injunction, but said that the petition will be heard later this month, according to the Financial Express. The newspaper added that this is the second time that Pfizer has petitioned the Delhi court to protect the Viagra brand name, as an earlier ex parte injunction was granted which restrained Zydus Cadila from using the name Penegra for its sildenafil drug.