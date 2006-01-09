Pfizer takes 12% stake in Perlegen for $50M

World-leading drugmaker Pfizer has made a $50.0 million investment in fellow USA-based firm Perlegen Sciences, taking a 12% stake in the private biotechnology firm. The two companies entered into their first research collaboration in December 2002, using Perlegen's DNA sample preparation, high resolution SNP genotyping and data analysis capabilities to discover genes associated with common diseases and identify genetic markets that may predict patient response to medicines. Under the terms of the deal and in the event that Perlegen executes an initial public offering within the current year, Pfizer has agreed to buy a further $25.0 million of the former's stock.