Pfizer takes 12% stake in Perlegen for $50M

World-leading drugmaker Pfizer has made a $50.0 million investment in fellow USA-based firm Perlegen Sciences, taking a 12% stake in the private biotechnology firm. The two companies entered into their first research collaboration in December 2002, using Perlegen's DNA sample preparation, high resolution SNP genotyping and data analysis capabilities to discover genes associated with common diseases and identify genetic markets that may predict patient response to medicines. Under the terms of the deal and in the event that Perlegen executes an initial public offering within the current year, Pfizer has agreed to buy a further $25.0 million of the former's stock.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze