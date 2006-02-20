Pfizer takes action against Teva and Sandoz over azithromycin

Pharmaceuticals leviathan Pfizer has filed a Citizen Petition alerting the US Food and Drug Administration that generic azithromycin products sold by Teva Pharmaceuticals USA and Sandoz, the generics business of Swiss drugs major Novartis, appear to be misbranded because their labels do not accurately describe the active ingredients.
Pfizer also brought patent infringement actions against the two firms claiming that these products violate a recently-issued Pfizer patent. The Teva and Sandoz drugs are generic versions of Pfizer's antibiotic, Zithromax.
The drug major's petition asks the FDA to initiate a recall of the Teva and Sandoz products to correct their misbranding. Pfizer also asks the agency to review the product approval applications filed by the two companies to ensure the information contained within them is accurate and complete and, if not, to take appropriate remedial action.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze