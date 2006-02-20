Pfizer takes action against Teva and Sandoz over azithromycin

Pharmaceuticals leviathan Pfizer has filed a Citizen Petition alerting the US Food and Drug Administration that generic azithromycin products sold by Teva Pharmaceuticals USA and Sandoz, the generics business of Swiss drugs major Novartis, appear to be misbranded because their labels do not accurately describe the active ingredients.

Pfizer also brought patent infringement actions against the two firms claiming that these products violate a recently-issued Pfizer patent. The Teva and Sandoz drugs are generic versions of Pfizer's antibiotic, Zithromax.

The drug major's petition asks the FDA to initiate a recall of the Teva and Sandoz products to correct their misbranding. Pfizer also asks the agency to review the product approval applications filed by the two companies to ensure the information contained within them is accurate and complete and, if not, to take appropriate remedial action.