Pfizer to acquire Idun Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer, the world's largest drugmaker, says it has entered into an agreement to acquire Idun Pharmaceuticals, a privately-held US firm focused on the discovery and development of therapies to control apoptosis, a process of cell death that occurs in a broad range of diseases. Financial terms of the deal, which is due to close in the second quarter of this year, were not disclosed.

"The acquisition of Idun is a further step in our strategy to augment Pfizer's internal R&D efforts with high-potential, externally-sourced product candidates and technologies," said Martin Mackay, senior vice president, worldwide research and technology, at the US major. "Idun has built a leading technology platform in controlling caspase activity and we see potential broad application of this technology in treating liver damage associated with viral and non-viral diseases, plus other areas of significant unmet medical need," he added.