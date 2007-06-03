Pfizer to appeal Norway Lipitor ruling

Norway's Borgarting Court of Appeal has ruled that US drugs giant Pfizer's patents covering intermediate compounds used to make its blockbuster cholesterol-lowerer Lipitor (atorvastatin) would not be infringed by the sale of a generic version from India's Ranbaxy Laboratories in Norway. Pfizer says that it is disappointed with the ruling and will immediately seek to appeal the decision, which the Supreme Court of Norway will determine whether to hear or not.