Pfizer to buy biotech Vicuron in $1.9B deal to gain anti-infective drugs

Continuing its relentless acquisition spree, pharmaceutical behemoth Pfizer has put in a $1.9 billion bid for US biotechnology company Vicuron Pharmaceuticals, with the aim of expanding its anti-infectives portfolio. The move is also seen as a way of compensating for the fairly imminent patent expiry of Pfizer's antibacterial Zithromax (azithromycin), which had 2004 sales of $1.9 million, and its antifungal Diflucan (fluconazole), which generated revenues of $945.0 million last year, despite going off-patent.
Under the merger agreement, Pfizer will acquire all the outstanding shares of Vicuron common stock at a price of $29.10 per share in cash, which represents a 74% premium over the latter's 90-day average closing share price and 21% more than its highest historical level of $24.10 on January 16, 2004. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of this year.
This is the most that Pfizer has paid for a biotechnology firm, and one of the highest recent prices for such a company, according to Scott Lundstrom, vice president of research at Life Science Insights.
