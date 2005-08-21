Pfizer to improve DTC for Rx drugs

Pfizer, the world's largest drugmaker, has announced changes in its US direct-to-consumer advertising of prescription medicines to better meet patients' and physicans' needs for health information. The company says that these will be in place before the end of this year.

The ads, says Pfizer, will be consistent with the recently-announced "guiding principles" on DTC advertising which were adopted by the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (Marketletter August 1). Specifically, the firm aims to:

- help encourage valuable patient/physician dialogue that can lead to early diagnosis and appropriate treatment;