Pfizer Wins Queen's Award For Export Achievement

- Pfizer Ltd in the UK has won a Queen's Award for ExportAchievement. In 1996, it exported goods and services totaling L160 million ($261 million) to more than 80 countries. It adds that royalty income from fluconazole (for fungal diseases), amlodipine (for angina and hypertension) and doxazosin (for cardiovascular diseases and benign prostatic hypertrophy) was L187 million in 1996, up from L145 million in 1995.
