Pfizer wins Ranbaxy Lipitor injunction

World drug giant Pfizer says that the Helsinki Court of Appeal in Finland has granted a preliminary injunction against Indian drug major Ranbaxy Laboratories that prohibits it from marketing a generic version of Lipitor (atorvastatin). The ruling involves Pfizer's patent (FI94958) which expires in February 2009 and covers processes and intermediate compounds used to make the active ingredient of the world's best-selling cholesterol-lowering drug.
The decision reverses an earlier lower court ruling and, subject to a possible appeal to the Finnish Supreme Court, will remain in place during further judicial proceedings including a full patent infringement trial yet to be scheduled.
Pfizer's general counsel, Jeffrey Kindler, welcomed the ruling, calling it "an important outcome for Pfizer and other medical innovators who invest in high-risk research to develop life-saving medicines for millions of patients." However, on the day of the announcement, February 21, shares in Pfizer closed $0.18 down at $25.64.
