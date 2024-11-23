Ph I Data With Neurogen's NGD 95-1

- Neurogen Corp's antiobesity drug, NGD 95-1, a neuropeptide Yreceptor antagonist which it is co-developing with Pfizer, has been found to be safe and well-tolerated in a Phase I trial. Overweight but healthy volunteers were administered one of three doses of the drug, or placebo, for 14 days. No maximum tolerated dose was found. Pfizer is expected to initiate a Phase II trial with NGD 95-1 in the fall of this year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze