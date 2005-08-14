Ph I study results show Nuvelo's alfimeprase is well-tolerated

USA-based Nuvelo has announced clinical data from a Phase I trial of its lead product candidate, alfimeprase, in the Journal of Vascular and Interventional Radiology (August issue). The study of patients with chronic peripheral arterial occlusion showed that the drug was generally well-tolerated with no bleeding complications.

"Plasminogen activators, which are currently used to treat acute PAO, can take several hours to days to work and can cause significant side effects, including bleeding and intracerebral hemorrhage," said Kenneth Ouriel, chairman of the Division of Surgery at The Cleveland Clinic, USA, and a lead investigator for the trial.

The Phase I multicenter, open-label, dose-escalating study evaluated the safety and pharmacokinetic profile of alfimeprase in patients with chronic lower extremity PAO. Each of the study's 20 patients was given one of five escalating doses of intra-arterial alfimeprase (0.025mg/kg, 0.05mg/kg, 0.1mg/kg, 0.3mg/kg and 0.5mg/kg). Results showed that no drug-related serious adverse events were observed. Plasminogen and fibrinogen levels remained unchanged, further evidence that alfimeprase acts directly, independent of the plasminogen-plasmin system. There was a dose-dependent consumption of alpha-2 macroglobulin, the protein that rapidly inactivates alfimeprase.