Ph II Data With Xoma's Neuprex

- A Phase II trial of XOMA Corp's Neuprex (rBPI21), in patientssuffering hemorrhage due to trauma, has found that the drug improves patient morbidity compared to placebo. There was a 46% incidence of infections and organ dysfunctions in the placebo group compared to 39% in the treated group (p=0.13). Patients treated with Neuprex had significantly less cases of pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome (32% versus 22%; p=0.035)
