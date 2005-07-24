Ph II evaluation of Metabasis/Sankyo's CS-917 to resume

USA-based Metabasis says that its development partner, Japan's Sankyo, is planning to resume full development of CS-917, including a Phase IIb clinical trial scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2005. The drug is a first-in-class, orally-active, gluconeogenesis inhibitor, under assessment for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. A Phase IIb study was halted earlier this year after two serious adverse events were observed in a CS-917/metformin Phase I combination study but, following a comprehensive review of the program and these events, Sankyo has concluded that full development can safely resume pending discussion of plans and protocols with the US Food and Drug Administration.
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