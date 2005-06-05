Ph IIa safety stage of ATL-104 completed

UK drugmaker Alizyme says it has successfully completed the dose-escalation safety stage of a Phase IIa clinical study evaluating ATL-104 as a potential mucositis therapy.

In the first arm of the trial, 27 patients were administered increasing doses of the agent. A review by an independent panel has not uncovered any safety issues and, therefore, recruitment of up to an additional 33 subjects in the second part of the study has now commenced. Results from the evaluation are expected by the end of 2005, according to the firm.