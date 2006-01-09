Ph IIa trial of EPIX' EP-2104R close to full enrollment

The USA's EPIX Pharmaceuticals says it has resolved the patient accrual issues that had slowed progress in a Phase IIa clinical trial of its investigational fibrin-binding imaging agent, EP-2104R.

With patient accrual having increased from 15 on November 1, 2005, to 35 as of January 3, the firm now expects to close enrollment at 48 patients in the first quarter of 2006, earlier than recently projected.

The Massacussetts-based firm says that results so far have been encouraging, with promising images, particularly in the carotid artery cohort of patients, which may be indicative of EP-2104R's potential utility for identifying patients at risk of stroke. To date, the drug appears to have been well-tolerated in the study population. As it feels it has achieved proof-of-concept for the agent, EPIX has asked its worldwide marketing partner, Schering AG, to exercise its option on the program.