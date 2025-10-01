Ph III Results With La Jolla's Lupus Drug

- La Jolla Pharmaceutical has begun a Phase II/III clinical trial with its drug candidate for lupus, LJP 394, which works by reducing levels of the double-stranded DNA antibodies thought to cause kidney disease in lupus patients. The company plans to enroll around 300 patients to investigate the use of the drug in preventing renal flares.
