Ph III trial finds BioSante's Bio-E-Gel safe and effective

The USA's BioSante Pharmaceuticals has reported promising safety and efficacy results from a Phase III trial of its Bio-E-Gel (bioidentical estradiol transdermal gel) for the treatment of moderate-to-severe hot flashes in menopausal women. Consequently, the firm says it will file a New Drug Application with the US Food and Drug Administration as soon as possible after data analyses are complete.

The 12-week, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, 484-patient study evaluated three doses of Bio-E-Gel to determine the lowest effective dose and maximize the safety profile. Data demonstrated that the low, mid and high Bio-E-Gel doses all induced a clear dose response in the reduction in the number and severity of hot flashes, the company said.