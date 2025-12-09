Pharma & Biotech Patent Litigation Summit

19 January 202621 January 2026
Amsterdam, NetherlandsBeurs van Berlage
A specialist forum for life sciences IP professionals focused on contentious patent strategy in the pharma and biotech sector.
Across three days of discussions and networking in Amsterdam, the agenda centres on practical litigation planning, evolving case law and regulatory developments, and strategic considerations shaping enforcement and defence across Europe, including the ongoing impact of the Unified Patent Court and cross-border coordination.
Who the audience is and how many attend
Audience
- In-house IP counsel and legal leaders from innovator pharma, biotech and life sciences companies
- Patent litigators and contentious IP specialists from private practice
- Business development and strategy stakeholders involved in lifecycle management and dispute risk
- IP service providers supporting litigation strategy and execution
Scale
- Attendees: 450+ life sciences IP professionals
What to expect
- Updates and discussion on European patent litigation strategy for pharma and biotech, including cross-border considerations and UPC-related developments
- Practical perspectives on managing disputes involving originators, generics and biosimilars
- Peer-to-peer networking with senior in-house counsel and experienced litigators
- A focused program designed to support decision-making on enforcement, defence, risk and lifecycle strategy
