Pharma & Biotech Patent Litigation Summit

A specialist forum for life sciences IP professionals focused on contentious patent strategy in the pharma and biotech sector.

Across three days of discussions and networking in Amsterdam, the agenda centres on practical litigation planning, evolving case law and regulatory developments, and strategic considerations shaping enforcement and defence across Europe, including the ongoing impact of the Unified Patent Court and cross-border coordination.

Who the audience is and how many attend

Audience

In-house IP counsel and legal leaders from innovator pharma, biotech and life sciences companies

Patent litigators and contentious IP specialists from private practice

Business development and strategy stakeholders involved in lifecycle management and dispute risk

IP service providers supporting litigation strategy and execution

Scale

Attendees: 450+ life sciences IP professionals

What to expect