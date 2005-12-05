Pharma/biotech adopt outsourcing to fight rising costs

Lengthy drug discovery times and the soaring costs of drug development - currently estimated at approximately $800.0 million per compound - are putting pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms under immense pressure, comments a new report from market analysts Frost & Sullivan. Intensifying the financial strain are increasingly complex clinical trial requirements and high drug failure rates, with only 15% of new drugs entering development expected to reach the market. To control rising costs and generate new breakthroughs, therefore, companies are looking to outsource their drug discovery processes, the study notes.

"Outsourcing may be one strategy to adopt which allows companies to control and utilize their R&D expenditure more effectively," says Amarpreet Dhiman, a research analyst at F&S. "Also, despite cost efficiency being a contributing factor to encourage outsourcing, the impact of genomics and proteomics in therapeutics has also resulted in an increasing awareness of the benefits of outsourcing," he adds.

Pharma forming alliances