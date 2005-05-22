Pharma calls on China for national Rx policy

The Chinese government is being strongly pressured by domestic and overseas pharmaceutical companies to establish a national drugs and health care policy. This, they say, would allow more comprehensive and efficient administration of drug research, production, marketing, usage and pricing.
Currently, Chinese medical affairs are covered by regulations from nine departments within the State Council, notes Wu Yongpei of the National Institute of Hospital Administration.
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