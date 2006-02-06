Pharma "conflict of interest" for hospitals

The Journal of the American Medical Association has published a call for academic medical centers in the USA to distance themselves from drug companies, by turning down gifts, speaking fees for conferences and open-ended research grants. David Rothman, president of the Institute on Medicine as a Profession, claims that the process influences the drugs that doctors prescribe. He said: "the system has to change, and no one is in a better position to affect change than the academic medical center."

The campaign recommends the following measures: a complete ban on gift-giving from drug and device makers to doctors; no drug samples direct from manufacturer to practitioners; teaching hospitals should keep the office that issues funds for travel and consulting seperate from any personnel dealing with donations from pharmaceutical companies; formulary committees should not have any members who have financial connections with drug companies; and open-ended grants to individuals should not be permitted from pharmaceutical companies.

Peter Pitts, a former associate commisioner at the USA's Food and Drug Administration, and presently senior fellow at the San Francisco USA-based think-tank, the Pacific Research Institute, issued a statement in which he condemned the report for offering "no evidence" to justify such high-handed actions.