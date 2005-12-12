Pharma contributions to health partnerships

Since the United Nations announced its Millennium Development Goals in 2000, the pharmaceutical industry has created 126 health partnerships providing enough interventions to help up to 539 million people, according to new data from the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations. In this time, the pharmacetuical industry has provided medicines, vaccines, equipment, health education and manpower worth $4.38 billion, with the cost of donated drugs valued conservatively at their wholesale price, it says.

Richard Feachem, executive director of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, said the IFPMA survey shows that "the pharmaceutical industry, working in partnership with national governments and international organizations such as ours, is a necessary and important partner for sustainable development programs in public health."

Like its governmental and private sector partners in international development, the industry recognizes the enormity of the public health challenges raised by the UN Goals and knows that continued success will require even more collaboration, creativity and hard work, said IFPMA president and Novartis chief executive Daniel Vasella. "Our industry stands ready to do its part," he added.