PHARMA DRIVES HUHTAMAKI'S PROFITS

Pretax profits at the Finnish group Huhtamaki advanced 27% in 1993 to 506 million Finnish markka ($92 million), driven by the group's pharmaceutical division, Leiras. Earnings per share were 13.59 markka, up 21%.
Leiras achieved an increase of over 64% in operating earnings to 243 million markka, and sales of 933 million markka, up 25% on the previous year. Group sales advanced 21% to 7.9 billion markka. The pharmaceutical division sales accounted for 12% of the total, and Leiras increased exports 45%, accounting for 55% of the company's sales. Pharmaceutical R&D for the year was 145 million markka, representing 16% of net sales. Leiras is engaged in major clinical trials, according to Huhtamaki, which will be reflected in sales in 1995 and beyond.
Huhtamaki operates in 26 countries, and 86% of its sales are generated outside of Finland. Its main businesses are focussed on international confectionery, food packaging and pharmaceuticals.
