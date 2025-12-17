Pharma Europe

22 April 202624 April 2026
Reuters Events’ flagship European cross-functional meeting for pharma leaders shaping the industry’s commercial and customer-facing future.
Hosted in Barcelona, the event brings together senior decision-makers to share practical strategies and real-world case studies across customer engagement, launch and value, market access, patient engagement, medical affairs, and the accelerating impact of data, digital and AI on how pharma operates and delivers outcomes.
Who the audience is and how many attend
Audience
- Commercial, marketing and brand leadership
- Market access, pricing and value teams
- Patient engagement and customer experience leaders
- Medical affairs and cross-functional launch teams
- Digital, AI, data and analytics leaders supporting transformation
Scale
- Attendees: 1,200
- Programme structure: 4 cross-functional streams, designed as a unified experience rather than siloed tracks
What to expect
- A de-siloed, cross-functional agenda built around practical takeaways and implementation-ready case studies
- Interactive workshops and experience-led sessions alongside keynote content
- Strong networking density with senior pharma leaders in one place over three days
- Content spanning customer engagement, launch excellence, value/access, patient-centric models, and data/AI-enabled transformation
