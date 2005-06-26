Pharma faces multiple challenges: future lies in pipeline sustainability, says study

High clinical development costs, coupled with declining drug discovery success rates, are causing productivity levels to fall in the global pharmaceuticals industry, while imminent patent expiries for several major blockbusters and the related rise of cheaper generic alternatives is further exacerbating the situation. Nevertheless, the global pharmaceutical industry offers significant growth opportunity for participants which can build new strategic business models, according to a newly-published report from Frost and Sullivan.
The global pharmaceuticals market was worth an estimated $554.00 billion in 2004 and is forecast to show annual growth of 8.2% during 2004-11, reaching $967.00 billion. This expansion is, however, expected to be based on drugmakers' ability to adapt to changes in patient populations, and target diseases of unmet medical need to maximize revenue potential. For instance, an aging global population is poised to drive treatments for indications such as macular degeneration and Alzheimer's disease. Drugs that address rising multifactorial illnesses such as cancer as well as lifestyle disorders such as obesity are also likely to experience strong revenue growth.
Moreover, as patient groups become more fragmented and diagnostic methods improve, the demand for evidence-based, personalized treatments is likely to increase.
