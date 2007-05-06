Pharma globalizational has lead to increasing GMP inspections

The globalization of the pharmaceutical industry in terms of product development, clinical trials, global manufacturing, and global sales has led to an increasing number of Good Manufacturing Practice inspections by foreign regulatory agencies and a need to change the system, according to Ginny Beakes-Read of Genentech.

Presenting comments at the recent US Food and Drug Law Institute conference in Washington DC prepared by her colleagues Dr L Hoffman and I Ronninger of Genentech's Swiss majority owner Roche, she noted that the drug industry recognizes the right of regulators to inspect, but that the amount of time involved in preparing for and undergoing multiple inspections has hurt both industry and the regulators. The top 10 inspectorates are the USA, Brazil, European Union, Mexico, Uganda, Korea, Columbia, Australia, Libya and Canada, she noted, and there are close to 40 different inspectorates. In 2005, Roche (including Genentech,) underwent more than 70 inspections by foreign authorities; Roche also estimates that there are about 1,500 foreign inspections conducted by health authorities each year.

While industry is operating globally, the authorities are looking at their own, not global requirements, with each inspection starting from ground zero, without any exchange of information, acceptance of results from other agencies or acceptance of observations from other inspections. According to Roche, approximately 120 company man-days were needed for each inspection, which is disruptive of manufacturing operations. Additionally, it found that there was an overlap of up to 90% in the questions asked and observations made.