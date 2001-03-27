Pharma industry could turn its back on Europe, warn KPMG commentators
27 March 2001
Europe is at risk of losing its position as a home for pharmaceuticalcompanies and becoming simply a market for their products, according to UK-based financial services group KPMG. It says that investment in Europe's pharmaceutical industry, and the jobs and revenues that go with it, could continue to decline as Europe's business environment drives companies to the USA and other regions.
These comments were prompted by the recent French government deal with Pharmacia over the price of the firm's COX-2 inhibitor Celebrex (celecoxib). Under the terms of the deal, Pharmacia agreed to sell its arthritis drug (which produced turnover for the company of $772 million in fourth-quarter 2000) within the state reimbursement system at a "European" price, but with a formal agreement that this will be reduced 18% in July 2004.
KPMG industry commentators believe that the French move, while understandable from the perspective of both sides, is another symptom of the problems discouraging major pharmaceutical firms from focusing their investments in Europe.
