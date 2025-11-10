Pharma Industry's value To The UK Economy

The value of the UK-based pharmaceutical industry to the national economy in 1992 was around L2 billion ($3.2 billion), according to a new study from the industry-backed Office of Health Economics. While the authors, David Hale and Adrian Towse, acknowledge that their results are highly sensitive to the assumptions used, they believe that it is reasonable to assume that the industry makes a net contribution to the UK economy worth "several hundreds of million pounds" each year, see below:

L millions per annum Benefits supply side externalities unquantifiable benefits to patients unquantifiable labor rent 70 export rents 410-730 rents from non-UK production 300 terms of trade 1,050-1,400 Cost saving nil Total 1,830-2,500

The study identifies the following ways in which the UK economy, in theory, may benefit from the industry's presence: