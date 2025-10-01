Pharma Investment Booms In Portugal

More than 22 billion escudos ($143.8 million) is to be invested in the construction and upgrading of pharmaceutical production plants in Portugal over the next few years, according to Aranda da Silva, president of the Portuguese Institute of Pharmaceutical Industry and Medicine (INFARMED).

The pharmaceutical industry has entered "a new cycle of development in Portugal," he said, with plans for eight new plants and a further six modernized by the end of the decade. At least three new plants will be built by the Portuguese OM company in Alfragide, near Lisbon, while other local company developments include Bial's construction of a facility in Oporto, now underway, and Labesfal, which is to build in Viseu. And recently, the Janssen-Cilag company inaugurated a new plant from which medicines will be exported to the European Union.

In a separate move, OM is to build Portugal's first production plant for vaccines.