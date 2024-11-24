Pharma Japan

The two day long sessions offer a comprehensive exploration of the pharmaceutical industry, providing a complete panorama from core concepts to cutting-edge advancements. Key themes of the 2024 conference include:
1. AI and Data Enablement: Leveraging AI for deeper customer insights and streamline team operations for heightened efficiency
2. Medical-Driven Collaboration: Enhancing synergy across teams for better outcomes
3. Customer Excellence & Omnichannel Strategies: Crafting seamless communication paths
4. Patient Experience: Elevating care through innovation.
